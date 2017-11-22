Trinidad Tidings: Season of celebrations by the seaside starts

The Annual Blessing of the Fleet will take place Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Lighthouse at Edwards and Main streets. All are invited to join in honoring Trinidad's 17 commercial fishing boat captains and their crews as they face the perils of the sea during the winter crab fishing season.

There will be blessings, music and presentation of good-luck talismans to the fishermen. The Trinidad Rancheria will provide hot coffee and pastries near the Eatery on Main Street.

Beach and Dunes Walk

The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust will lead a Beach and Dunes Walk Friday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. Contact coordinator Carol Vander Meer at (707) 834-4113 or email carol.vandermeer@gmail.com for details on meeting place.

Trinidad Art Gallery is five years old

Celebrate Trinidad Art’s five-year anniversary Saturday, Nov. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the cooperative art gallery at the corner of Trinity and Parker Streets. Refreshments will be served, and Howdy Emerson and JD Jeffries will provide music. All are welcome.

Susan Fox exhibit

Susan Fox, a fine wildlife artist, has her work on view at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr., through December. The gallery is open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call (707) 677-9493 for details and to hear about all of the center’s programs, fitness classes, art lessons and special events.

Fine Arts Salon

Donna Haddock of Inner Center Fine Arts Institute (icfineartsin.org) will present a Salon for Ladies Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. The intimate salons are an enlightening interlude of beauty and serenity in busy lives. The topic is “Fine Arts: Light, Life and Love.” Call Donna at (707) 596-5350 to reserve a place and to receive venue directions. A $10 donation is suggested and light refreshments are provided.

Lighthouse Month at library

Visit the Trinidad Library Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays to discover the library’s collection of lighthouse books featured in the entryway. Library manager Kristen Dalziel has assembled an impressive exhibit of the coast’s mariner’s beacons.

Lighthouse open Dec. 2

The Bureau of Land Management and Trinidad Museum docents invite all to take a walk up to the Trinidad Head Lighthouse Saturday, Dec. 2 between 10 a.m. and noon for a tour of the tower and a look around the freshly maintained grounds where the old lighthouse keeper’s residence used to rest. The old redwood keeper’s dwelling was torn down in 1961 but the breathtaking views remain for all to discover.

Chamber’s Holiday Gala

Join Trinidad Chamber of Commerce members and guests at the annual Holiday Gala Saturday, Dec. 9 in the Town Hall. Details to come, but mark your December calendar now.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















