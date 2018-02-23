Trinidad Tidings: So much going on the seaside village

“Creating Calm and Well Being,” an Osher Lifelong Learning (OLLI) class, begin Feb. 21 at Trinidad Library and continues each Wednesday through March 14.

Explore a few simple and fun mindfulness practices that create states of happiness and joy instead of worry. By combining breakthroughs in neuroscience, learn how you can use your mind and your everyday experiences to promote well-being, inner strength, and calmness in meeting today’s challenges. OLLI members pay $70. Sign up at humboldt.edu/olli and refer to class number 27176 or call (707) 826-5880.

More well being at a Fine Arts Salon

Join Inner Center Fine Arts Institute, Inc. co-director Donna Haddock at a ladies salon discussion on “Finding Coherence, Intentionality, Co-Creation Through Fine Arts” on Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. No one leaves Donna’s Salons without feeling more enlightened about themselves and their world. Sign up and find out this month’s venue by calling (707) 496-5350 or go to icfineartsin.org. Light refreshments are provided. A $10 donation is suggested.

Public Lands Partnership Excellence Award

The Bureau of Land Management has announced the 2018 Public Lands Partnership Excellence award to the California Coastal National Monument Trinidad Gateway.

The biennial Excellence Award recognizes a BLM partnership that demonstrates exceptional support for the BLM’s interpretation, education and public outreach programs.

The Trinidad Gateway CCNM partners are Trinidad Museum Society, Cher-Ae Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria, HSU Marine Lab, City of Trinidad, Yurok Tribe, Tsurai Ancestral Society, California State Parks and Trinidad Coastal Land Trust. The partners meet quarterly and participate in regular natural history walks, invasive species removal days, school educational programs, sea bird monitoring, and tours of Trinidad Head Lighthouse (next one is March 3 from 10 a.m. to noon) among other activities.

TCLT Executive Director Ben Morehead will accept the award at a ceremony next week in Palm Springs. BLM’s Leisyka Parrott and Chris Heppe lead the CCNM Trinidad Gateway partnership.

Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse site selection charette

The Cher-Ae Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria, the Trinidad Civic Club and the Yurok Tribe will conduct a public charette to gather community input as to the selection of a permanent location for the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse, Fog Bell and Memorial Plaques on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Town Hall.

Public input activities will include table discussions, recording positive and negative aspects for potential location and an opportunity to draw your vision for a final location design.

The Civic Club will use all information gathered to determine the most feasible final location for the Memorial Site.

Community members not able to attend the charette can give input through a form available in the City Clerk’s office or at the Trinidad Civic Club web site at trinidadcivicclub.org.

Forms can be mailed to Trinidad Civic Club, P.O. Box 295, Trinidad, CA 95570.

‘Forty-Second Street’ at Fourth Friday Flicks

Westhaven Center for the Arts presents the Busby Berkeley staged and choreographed musical Forty-Second Street on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., 501 South Westhaven Dr. The 1933 classic features Dick Powell and Bebe Daniels. Admission is $5.

Go to westhavencenter.org for the WCA music, art and fitness classes, and discussion group calendar. The gallery is open Friday to Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

New members at Trinidad Art Gallery

Vicki Barry, Rick Gustafson, Lisa Landis and John Wesa, new members of the Trinidad Art Gallery cooperative corner of Trinity and Parker streets, will be featured at a reception on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Vicki Barry works in alcohol ink; Rick Gustafson in photography; Lisa Landis in pastels and John Wesa creates serigraphs. For more information visit trinidadartgallery.com/gallery-events.

