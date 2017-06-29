Trinidad Tidings: Something old and something new

Bureau of Land Management interpretive specialist Leisyka Parrott announces that the Trinidad Head lighthouse viewing area will be open during daylight hours starting Saturday, July 1. This is the fairly level area where the old lighthouse keeper’s quarters once stood. That structure was torn down in 1961 and the United States Coast Guard built family quarters, which in turn were demolished in 2000 when there was no longer a need for full-time occupancy at the site.

The Bureau of Land Management took over stewardship of the site from the USCG in 2013 and a Management Plan is in place, thus allowing for the monthly site opening.

However, the 1871 lighthouse itself will be open first Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, with volunteer Trinidad Museum docents available to answer questions. For the remainder of the day, the gate to the lighthouse will be locked, but it can be observed from the old residence area. For information, call (707) 825-2313 or (707) 677-3816.

Ladies Fine Arts Salon

Donna Haddock, co-founder of Inner Center Fine Arts Institute, Inc., will lead a Ladies Fine Arts Salon Friday, July 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The topic is “Fine Arts and Your Consciousness.” Seating is limited, so reservations are a must; call (707) 496-5350 or email haddockd@suddenlink.net. Light refreshments are served and donation of $10 is suggested. The location remains to be announced. Find out more at icfineartsin.org.

Trinidad Bay Art & Music Festival

Julie Fulkerson has wanted to present a Trinidad music festival for over 10 years. Now it is going to happen Aug. 25 to 27. The festival focus is on “regional talent with international connections,” and will include some familiar artists who teach at Humboldt and who also perform worldwide. Musicians like Carol Jacobson, Terrie Baune, John Chernoff and Daniela Mineva will be featured, along with Clara Lisle, returning from London and New York.

A cellist, Peter Kibbe, and marimbist, Nonoka Mizukami from Baltimore will perform. Peter's father, Michael, will have the world premiere of his latest composition. Seven of the musicians are Trinidad and Westhaven residents but have performed in Europe, Japan, Thailand, England, Bulgaria, Russia, India, South America, Canada and throughout the United States.

Visit the festival web site TBAMFest.com for details and advance ticket ordering information. Julie predicts that “every seat will fill,” so it is not too early to plan for this exciting weekend. If you would like to be a Founding Sponsor or advertiser, please call Julie at (707) 845-1125.

