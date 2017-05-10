Trinidad Tidings: Steen, Shakespeare & Spring Fling

Steen Trump, senior scientist and regional manager of ADH Environmental, was at sea out of San Francisco Bay for two weeks last year and he’s heading back this summer.

Steen, along with eight other scientists with the Army Corps of Engineers, consultants from Newfields out of Washington State and others took on mapping a four-mile-by-four-mile Deep Ocean Disposal Site by photographing sediment layers at 35 locations. The dredge materials, said Steen, were “not clean enough for beneficial reuse, at a wetland restoration project for instance, but not dirty enough to have to be transported to an upland landfill.”

Steen’s shift was from midnight to noon, his bunk was near the noisy engine room and there were some rough seas when research had to be suspended for a few hours, but the project, sponsored by the National Science Foundation, Oregon State University and the EPA, is ongoing, he said, and he’s pleased to be a part of the research. A bonus was being able to observe fin whales, black-footed albatross and storm petrels at night.

At Trinidad Library

Library Manager Kirsten Dalziel invites readers to the second Book Club Gathering Thursday, May 11 at 11 a.m., at 380 Janis Ct. Discuss your favorite books, share suggestions for further reading and see new titles at the library.

Howdy Emerson will play his harp at the library Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m.

Author Glory Ralston presents her second novel, While the Music Played, Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. Glory, a resident of Trinidad for 50 years, wrote her first short story about her pet turtle at age 6 and has not stopped writing since.

All of the programs above are free of charge and open to everyone.

Shakespeare & Homer

Dr. James D. Johnson, professor emeritus in English at HSU, where he taught for 39 years, presents two OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning) classes today, May 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, May 24 at the same time.

Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Parts I & II is on the Ashland Shakespeare Festival program this year and for the May 10 class, Dr. Johnson will present an analysis and discussion of the play suitable for both the general reader and those planning to attend the performances in Ashland.

Shakespeare wrote 10 history plays. Scholars call his four best historical plays “The Henriad” because they follow the story of the fall of deposed King Richard II, the troubled reign of the guilt-ridden usurper King Henry IV, the ascent of his dissolute son Prince Hal to the redeeming King Henry V. Here is a chance to prepare for an excursion to Ashland or to be reminded of the beauty of the English language in a play written in the last few years of the 16th century during the reign of Elizabeth I.

The May 24 course will feature Mary Zimmerman’s adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey and provide some historical, cultural and literary background for Homer’s poem and then examine the themes, characters and other aspects of the epic as presented in Robert Fitzgerald’s translation. Finally, Dr. Johnson will discuss the choices and changes Zimmerman made in converting the genre of this work from epic poem to a stage play.

Each OLLI class is $35 for members. Contact OLLI at (707) 826-5880 or visit humboldt.edu/olli.

School gardeners

Master gardeners Jackie and Zeal recently worked with Big Lagoon School students to learn about soil preparation and planting strawberries.

The school curriculum includes learning about practical skills beyond school. Using sewing machines and practice calls to emergency services have been classroom projects. Students attended the Arcata Playhouse production of The Frog Prince and visited Blake’s Books in McKinleyville.

Last week, second through eighth graders attended the Wildflower Show at Jefferson Community Center. Call (707) 677-3688 to find about enrolling at Big Lagoon School or to arrange a visit to the school at 269 Big Lagoon Park Rd.

Students of the month

Each month at Trinidad School, retired teacher and Trinidad Civic Club secretary Penne O’Gara presents outstanding students gift certificates for books. She announced the school year’s recipients at last week’s meeting: Evan Quinlan, Quincy Kelly, Oriah Nagahiro, Chloe Asness, Cody Rheinschmidt, Maelah Henshaw, Sydney Hasselquist and Zaca Leatherwood. Congratulations to these fine scholars.

Get well wishes

Hopeful signs of spring have not prevented illness or accididents. Wellness wishes to Dr. Chi Wei Lin, Carla Powell, Janis Saunders, Anne Odom and Pat Koutouzos.

Spring Fling

Take your mother, grandmother and the whole family to the Westhaven Center for the Arts’ 15th annual Spring Fling Sunday, May 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Compost Mountain Boys will play lively music. Barbecued chicken, ribs, kielbasa or veggie burgers will be on the grill with pilaf, beans, salads and desserts on the side. There are raffles, kids’ art, chair massages and a hula hoop contest besides.

Call (707) 677-9493 for details or visit westhavencenter.org.

