Trinidad Tidings: Student success and high tea by the sea

Two James and Carmen Kidder Scholarship recipients, Greta Bishop and Ashley Stockwell, will be guests at the club scholarship luncheon Thursday, May 3.

Greta, a Trinidad resident, is graduating second in her class at Arcata High School. She completed a rigorous program of advanced placement and honors courses while proving herself a leader in high school and community activities. Greta was team captain on the winning volleyball team, first clarinet in the Armack Orchestra and treasurer in the Interact Club. Her community volunteer services include working at Patrick’s Point Visitor Center and several years of 4-H camp counseling. She is currently choosing among universities in Southern California.

Stockwell, a McKinleyville High School senior, will be awarded the vocational scholarship. She wrote in her application: “When I was 15 years old, I lost my dad to a tragic ATV accident. My mother has always been my role model and inspiration to do great things. I strive to bring happiness to everyone’s life due to knowing first hand how short life can be. I am dedicated to never settling and to always do better then the day before which I apply to everyday life as well as on the softball field. I am planning on attending CR in the fall to work towards my business degree and continue on my softball career. I hope to end up down south in the warm weather and sandy beaches.”

Dana Hope will preside at the business meeting, which will begin at 10 a.m. The scholarship recipients and their families will be presented at 11 a.m. Joey Wauters and Marilyn Cargill are coordinators of the Kidder Scholarship program. Each student will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Hostesses at the meeting will be Jan West, Penne O’Gara and Katrin Homan.

Student presentation

Julie Thomas, Logan Fischi, Zsofia Odry and David Gould have been working on a semester-long project studying Scenic Drive, which has suffered greatly from record-breaking rainfall. They will present their “Scenic Drive Public Access and Recreation Master Plan” at Trinidad Coastal Land Trust Simmons Gallery next to the library today, May 3 at 5:45 p.m.

Land Trust Executive Director Ben Morehead will introduce the students, whose work includes evaluation of important Land Trust access ways off Scenic Drive at Houda Point, Luffenholtz Beach, Baker Beach and Moonstone Beach. Seating is limited so if you are interested in attending, notify Ben at (707)677-2501 or email benm161@yahoo.com.

Trinidad Art Nights returns

Trinidad Art Nights commences its summer season this Friday, May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. at venues all over Trinidad. See page B1 for details.

High Tea by the Sea at the Sunset

Dress up in ’50s style frocks and join the Joy Sundberg family at High Tea by the Sea Saturday, May 6 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Sunset Restaurant at Cher-ae Heights. It’s a benefit for Sumeg Village Brush Dances. Admission is $25; contact Lisa Sundberg at (951) 833-8888 for reservations and information.

New Chamber directors

Sunset Restaurant was filled with over 50 diners, in especially good cheer, for the sun was out and the ocean was sparkling, for the annual member dinner last Thursday. President Angie Harder, Board Member Bryan Hiegert and the executive director gave a thorough event and financial overview of past and future Chamber events including the Fish Festival, Trinidad to Clam Beach Run Honoring Ford Hess, Taste of Trinidad, Blessing of the Fleet, Business Spotlight Mixers and scholarship recipients. Past Business of the Year owners Chuck and Sherry Vanderpool of Lighthouse Grill were introduced along with new board member Gale Becker. She joins Angie, Bryan, Peter Cohan, Don Zeman and Katherine Wayne on the busy team of very capable volunteer directors.

Westhaven Center events

The Westhaven Center for the Arts’ Annual Membership Show opens Sunday, May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 501 South Westhaven Dr. See what some of your favorite and familiar artists have been up to creatively recently.

Violinist Ryan McKasson and guitarist Eric McDonald explore the dark corners of Celtic music Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Other center events include Full Moon Meditation with Rob Diggins Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m.; the Friction Quartet Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m.; and the 15th annual Spring Fling Mother’s Day, May 14 from 1 to 4 p.m., with music by the Compost Mountain Boys, and a menu featuring barbecued chicken, ribs and kielbassa or veggie burger and accompaniments. Call (707) 677-9493 or visitwesthavencenter.org for details.

Book Buddies at the library

The second Book Buddies Meeting – a chance to share your enthusiasm for recently read books – is set for Thursday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at Trinidad Library, 380 Janis Ct. Library Manager Kristin Dalziel invites avid readers of any subject matter to participate.

