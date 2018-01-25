Trinidad Tidings: The big Trinidad to Clam Beach Race is Saturday

The Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce Trinidad to Clam Beach Run, honoring Ford Hess, takes place Saturday, Jan. 27.

The 8 3/4 mile and three mile runs commences at 12:30 p.m. from the Larrupin’ Cafe area of Patrick’s Point Drive near Westgate while the 5 3/4 mile run begins in town near the intersection of Patrick’s Point Drive and Main Street. The three-mile run ends on Trinity Street near Trinidad Art while the 8 3/4 and 5 3/4 mile runs end on Clam Beach, after crossing the Little River, always an adventure. All ages welcome in the race, however, no strollers or pets allowed on the race course.

On line registration at trinidadtoclambeach.com closes on Thursday, Jan. 25. In person registration can be done on Friday, Jan. 26 at the Red Lion Inn in Eureka from 4 to 7 p.m. or on Race Day from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Town Hall. The registration fee is $40. Family rate of $25 per person for four or more family members is available through Thursday, Jan. 25. After that, rate goes up to $45 per runner. For over night guests, both Trinidad Inn, (707) 677-3349 and the Red Lion (707) 441-4727 offer a “Clam Beach Run Rate.”

Buses will transport runners to the starting line from Town Hall and buses will take runners back to Town Hall after the race. Bags are available at the start of the races to store warm up clothing. Write a name and phone number on the bags, which will be transported to the finish line. Portable lavatories will be available at start line.

The race weekend celebration also includes a Spaghetti Feed on Friday, Jan. 26 from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. in the Trinidad School cafeteria. Delicious home made red sauce (meat and vegetarian options), salad, bread, beverages and desserts will be for sale. There is a Dutch auction and prizes too. Proceeds go toward sixth and eighth grade spring trips. Call (707) 677-3631 for details.

Fourth Friday Flicks

Beauty and the Beast, the original 1946 French film, with English subtitles, will be shown at Westhaven Center for the Arts Fourth Friday Flicks selection on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. The lyrical masterpiece by director and poet Jean Cocteau features Jean Marais as Beast and Josette Day as Belle, who learns to find beauty in her grotesque captor. Admission is $5 and refreshments are available

Seabury Gould’s Song Village

Folk songs and fun and rousing ones from many genres suitable for group singing are led by Westhaven Center for the Arts Musician in Residence Seabury Gould on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Information available at seaburygould.com or call (707) 845-8167.

Full Moon Meditation on Jan. 31

Rob Diggins will lead Full Moon Meditation on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at WCA. It’s a chance to enjoy with others the “Supermoon” which occurred on Jan. 1 as well.

The exquisite sight occurs when the moon is full at the same time its orbit comes closest to earth. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. There is a $5 suggested donation. Call (707) 845-1788 for information.

Inner Center Fine Arts Institute

“Finding Your Muse” is the topic of Donna Haddock’s Inner Center Fine Arts Institute’s Ladies Salon set for Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

The small discussion group is always stimulating and uplifting. Light refreshments provided.

There is a $10 suggested donation. Call (707) 496-5350 for venue location and information or go to icfineartsin.org.

January birthdays

Happy Birthday to Joan Baker, Ginny Mulle and Janine Volkmar this month!

Trinidad Head Lighthouse Open

Bureau of Land Management, together with Trinidad Rancheria and Trinidad Museum, invite visitors to the working navigational aid which is the 1871 Trinidad Head Lighthouse on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. Walking tours only.

No vehicles are permitted up the narrow road on Trinidad Head.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















