Trinidad Tidings: The spotlight is on Trinidad’s lighthouses

The Native Daughters of the Golden West will be guests of Trinidad Civic Club Thursday, Nov. 2. The California heritage organization has been involved in preservation of the state’s historic buildings and places for generations. Several chapters are coming to Trinidad to support the civic club’s efforts to preserve the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse, which is dangerously close to an eroding bluff area owned by the City of Trinidad to the west of the lighthouse. A committee of nine civic club members has been meeting with geological engineers, contractors and historic preservation professionals and a progress report on possibilities will be given.

Dana Hope will preside at the business meeting at 10 a.m., after which the Native Daughters will tour the Memorial Lighthouse along with the Trinidad Head Lighthouse and Trinidad Museum. D’Lorah Hurton, Joey Wauters, Penne O’Gara, Jan West and Sharon Winnett will host. Jim Webb and D’Lorah Hurton will lead the Trinidad Head Lighthouse tour.

Big Lagoon School to tour lighthouse

Big Lagoon School students will tour Trinidad Head Lighthouse and Trinidad Museum Friday, Nov. 3. Principal-Superintendent Jennifer Glueck and parent volunteers will join the 17 students for the field trip, which corresponds to National Lighthouse Month.

Open House at Trinidad Head Lighthouse

A first Saturday tour of the 1871 Trinidad Head Lighthouse, open to the public, is set for Nov. 4. Bureau of Land Management and Trinidad Museum docents will share the history of the lighthouse and give tours between 10 a.m. and noon. Park at the bottom of the Trinidad Head trail and walk up the approximately half mile long trail to the lighthouse. No vehicles are permitted on the Head. The open house takes place rain or shine. Wear sturdy shoes and warm clothing; sometimes it is windy.

Chi-wei Lin memorial service and benefit

A memorial service honoring community volunteer, artist, physician and former mayor Dr. Chi-wei Lin is set for Saturday, Nov. 4 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall. See page B1 of this week's edition, or call Jan West at (707) 677-3655 or Ben Morehead at (707) 677-2501 for information.

Trinidad Library hosts OLLI classes

Jerry and Gisela Rohde lead “Reconnoitering Redwood Creek” Monday, Nov. 6 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Trinidad Library. Learn about the Yurok and Whilkut Indians, the ranches and pack train trails, and the preservation of the lower section of the creek as part of Redwood National Park. OLLI members are charged $30 each for this, course number 46614.

Anticipating Thanksgiving, Marilyn Montgomery leads “The Neuroscience of Gratitude and Joy” Friday, Nov. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Trinidad Library. Receive an introduction to the many scientifically proven benefits of gratitude and joy, simple techniques for cultivating them and how to overcome barriers to happiness. OLLI members pay $30 for course number 46680.

You can sign up for one or both of the classes by calling (707) 826-5880 or visiting humboldt.edu/olli. OLLI, the Osher Life Long Learning Institute, is part of Humboldt State’s extension programs designed for lifelong learners 50 or better, but the classes are open to all learners over 18. Non-members pay an additional charge and are enrolled as space allows.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.
















