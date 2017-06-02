Trinidad Tidings: Tour a garden, raise a roof

The Wells family garden at 1724 Stagecoach Rd. will be open for touring on Sunday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Trinidad Museum Native Plant Garden.

The artfully designed and beautifully nurtured garden is on eight acres of land on the ocean bluff behind Larrupin’ Cafe. It is filled with plants from all over the world; many are in bloom. Bring the family. Park thoughtfully along Patrick’s Point Drive and walk to garden entrance. Museum volunteers will greet you. Admission is $10 per person. Address inquiries to Jill Mefford, (707) 677-0355 or jillmefford@gmail.com.

Lunch for the bunch

Rose Adams and Merissa Maclay will be hostesses for the final Trinidad Civic Club meeting of the season Thursday, June 1 in the Club Room at Town Hall. The business meeting commences at 9:30 a.m. followed by poetry and story sharing to read aloud, either original work or that of a favorite author. Dana Hope will preside.

Public Works workers Bryan Buckman and Ryan Desmet will be recognized for their much-appreciated recent assistance repairing the flag rope and removing graffiti at the Memorial Lighthouse. Members and guests cordially invited.

Fine Arts Salons

“Fine Arts as Touchstone” is the topic for discussion at the Inner Center for Fine Arts Institute Ladies’ Fine Arts Salon Friday, June 2 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. It is the first of a series of salons to be presented by institute co-founder Donna Haddock on the first Friday of each month. Call Donna at (707) 496-5350 for reservations and for the location of the first salon or email haddockd@suddenlink.net. Light refreshments will be served. There is a $10 suggested donation for each salon.

Become a lighthouse docent

The Bureau of Land Management, California Coastal National Monument partners and Trinidad Museum are planning on regular Trinidad Lighthouse tours starting July 1. There is a docent training workshop planned for Saturday, June 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinidad Museum. Interested in hearing more? Call (707) 677-3816 or email baycity@sonic.net.

Raise the roof

Trinidad Art Gallery, the artists’ cooperative at Trinity and Parker streets owned by Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, needs a new roof. The land trust hopes to raise $15,000 to complete the job. The land trust will be pouring wine at successive Trinidad Art Nights from June 2 through Oct. 6 to add to the roof fund. Stop by Trinidad Art Gallery Friday, June 2 between 6 and 9 p.m. or contact Executive Director Ben Morehead at (707) 677-2501 to find out more.

Trinidad Artisans Market

Trinidad Artisans Market organizer Penny Gunn invites the community and visitors to come by for art, hand made goods, music and food each Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the summer in the parking lot next to Murphy’s Market.

By the way, Penny and her son will be performing at Trinidad Art Gallery, along with JD Jeffries and his band for Trinidad Art Night June 2 between 6 and 9 p.m.; see page B1 for more details.

Rest in peace

Centenarian Carla Powell and Dr. Chi Wei Lin died this month. Heartfelt condolences to the families and many friends of these fine Trinidad people.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















