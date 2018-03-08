Trinidad Tidings: Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse finds new home

Trinidad Civic Club voted unanimously last Thursday in favor of the Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria harbor location for the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse, fog bell and memorial plaques.

The decision followed the very well-attended Feb. 27 Site Selection Charette at Town Hall during which the community learned about possible sites following the Jan. 10 lifting of the monuments from their Edwards at Trinity location on the bluff to the harbor area.

Three liaisons from the Trinidad Rancheria and the Yurok Tribe participated in the event. Civic Club Vice President Jan West did an extraordinary job of moderating the meeting dispassionately and professionally and the audience was able to discuss, and list, pros and cons for each of the six sites presented on wall charts. A number of written, email and phone communications came in from people who could not attend the charette in person.

The Trinidad Rancheria harbor location received the most community as well as Club support. Now planning, design, and permitting steps will be taken to finalize the permanent location for the memorial site, which will be close to its current temporary location at the harbor.

News from Spain, India and Japan

American Field Service foreign exchange students Marta Villegas from Spain, Sakshi Chandore from India and Miyu Marinaga from Japan told of their American high school impressions to the Trinidad Civic Club and to Tyler Vack's eighth grade Trinidad School class last week.

Marta, a sophomore at McKinleyville High School, is from Madrid. Sakshi, from Mumbai, is a junior studying at Six Rivers School. Miyu, a sophomore at McKinleyville High School, is from Tokyo.

All of the young ladies were poised and articulate and spoke English beautifully, having studied it since they were very young. They attend much larger high schools in their home countries, where classes, they said, were more challenging than they are here.

Mingling with the three AFS students, some of the eighth graders seemed inspired to consider applying for foreign exchange programs during high school. Kathy Finlay, AFS coordinator, introduced the students. TCC program chairman Penne O'Gara arranged for the uplifting event.

‘Human Presence’ at WCA

Ann Anderson, exhibit coordinator at Westhaven Center for the Arts, announces the new group show of photography and ceramic works by HSU students, "Human Presence," now on view Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at 501 South Westhaven Dr. in Westhaven.

You also can view the exhibit during the many music, film, fitness and art classes at the Center. Coming up on Saturday, March 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. is "Breath Releasing Energy for Transformation and Healing" workshop. Marissa Celeste will lead the workshop, which is meant to increase physical, emotional and psychological well being and decrease stress, anxiety and depression. Reserve a place by calling (707) 499-6917. Workshop cost is $60.

Go to westhavencenter.org or call (707) 677-9493 for more information on the complete March WCA calendar.

‘Sham-Rock the House’

Trinidad School Education Foundation (TSEF) invites the community to its St. Patrick's Day bash, "Sham-Rock the House" on Saturday, March 17 starting at 5 p.m. in Trinidad Town Hall. The evening will include live music by Blue Rhythm Revue, an auction, food stations and catering by Brett Schuler and dancing. It is a 21 and over event.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at Trinidad School. Call (707) 677-3631 for information on the benefit whose proceeds go to music and art programs at Trinidad School. If you cannot attend the event, donations maybe sent to TSEF, P. O. Box 3030, Trinidad, CA 95570.

‘Natural Systems of the North Coast’

It is not too early to sign up for a new Osher Lifelong Learning (OLLI) class series, "Natural Systems of the North Coast" coming to Trinidad Library on three successive Sundays, April 8, 15 and 22, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sean Craig, Elliott Dabill and James Webb will lead the classes exploring the basic biological systems that underlie life on the North Coast.

Fundamentals of life in soils, oceans, flora, fungi, marine and terrestrial animals will be discussed by the science experts. Each class will include a walking field trip to discover the basics of living systems found locally. OLLI members pay $90. Register by calling (707) 826-5880 or go to humboldt.edu/olli and refer to class number 27074.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















