Trinidad Tidings: Valentine’s Show, Lighthouse Relocation and ‘Earth’s Water’

TRINIDAD – “Inspiration & Reflection,” the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse Art Show and Reception on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 was the ideal destination to take your sweetheart or your family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. in Trinidad Town Hall.

Stunning paintings by local artists, elegant decor, a no-host wine bar and delicious appetizers are all a part of the evening’s attractions.

Works of art will be offered for sale along with greeting cards and other lighthouse items. Trinidad Civic Club is hosting the event as a benefit for the Memorial Lighthouse relocation effort. Call Chairman Jan West at (707) 677-3655 for information.

Lighthouse public input gathering Feb. 27

The Site Selection Advisory Committee consisting of liaisons from the Trinidad Civic Club, the Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria and the Yurok Tribe invite the public to learn about possible permanent sites for the lighthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall.

If you cannot attend, you can obtain a two-page “Public Input to the Site Selection Advisory Committee Regarding the Permanent Location of the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse” form at the Trinidad City Clerk’s office and send it to Trinidad Civic Club, P.O. Box 295, Trinidad, CA 95570 by Feb. 27. The form also is available at trinidadcivicclub.org.

Big Lagoon School news

Big Lagoon School Superintendent-Principal Jennifer Glueck reports that the school is piloting a California Education and the Environment Initiative (EEI) Curriculum starting with lower grade students investigating the characteristics of ecosystems in a unit called “Our World,” while the upper grades are studying the variety of aquatic ecosystems in California in “Earth’s Water.” The School Advisory Committee invites public comment on the curriculum on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at the school located at 269 Big Lagoon Park Road.

In other school news, Kathleen Vigil has returned to present Yurok language and culture lessons, for example, she explained that “Sey-gap” means coyote; “Na’-a’wech” means February, and “Tok-kee-kem Ney-which-ek” expresses “I’ll see you again.”

For inquiries about the school, contact Jennifer at (707) 677-3688.

