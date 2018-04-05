Trinidad Tidings: Visit the lighthouse!

The Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria is a federally recognized tribe located near the City of Trinidad. Learn more about the history of the Trinidad Rancheria on Tuesday, April 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Cabana Room at the Seascape Restaurant in Trinidad.

Shirley Laos, a member of the Trinidad Rancheria and Government Affairs Coordinator will give a talk on the history of the Rancheria and their role as one of the partner groups of the Trinidad Gateway California Coastal National Monument.

A complimentary sample of clam chowder will be served. Space is very limited. RSVP is required. Email carol@trinidadcoastallandtrust.org to reserve your space or call (707) 677-2501.

Lighthouse open Saturday

Visit Trinidad Head Lighthouse on Saturday, April 7 between 10 a.m. and noon.

The Bureau of Land Management with Trinidad Museum docents offer this tour of Trinidad’s still important navigational aid. Walking tours only. Park at the bottom of the Trinidad Head trail.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















