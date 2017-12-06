Trinidad Tidings: Where holiday blues are a good thing

Trinidad Civic Club’s annual Christmas Tea is set for Thursday, Dec. 7 in Town Hall – the city auditor is using the Club Room, so go to the big Hall. Dana Hope will preside at the business meeting, during which the latest Memorial Lighthouse preservation efforts will be discussed, starting at 10 a.m. with hostesses Jan West, Suzanne Atiyeh and this columnist serving treats about 11 a.m.

Past Presidents Donna Haddock, Liz Thatcher, Kathleen Duncan, Susan Morton, Judy Heyenga, Marta Tennant, Marilyn Westberg, Patti Williams, Anne Odom, Tonda Ferrando and current president Dana Hope will be recognized. Jackie Hogan and Penne O’Gara will lead carol singing. All members, guests and prospective members are most cordially invited to attend.

Jingle and Mingle & Run

Busy acting President-Executive Director Katherine Wayne invites Chamber of Commerce members and all of Trinidad to the Annual Jingle and Mingle Holiday Party Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall. Al Macy will play the Steinway. Also part of the fun will be cocktails and hearty hand-passed appetizers by Brett Shuler Fine Catering, dancing and the announcement of the Citizen of the Year Award. Dress up. Tickets are $25 per person. RSVP by today by calling the chamber voicemail at (707) 677-1610.

Also, Katherine reminds athletes to mark 2018 calendars for the Saturday, Jan. 27 Trinidad to Clam Beach Run. Registering early at trinidadtoclambeach.com saves money. Email trinidadtoclambeach@gmail.com for information. Run proceeds go to high school scholarships and Trinidad School end-of-year awards.

Holiday Blues Night

Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr., presents Holiday Blues Night with Legends of the Mind Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy entertaining, amusing, holiday-themed blues songs with Mark Jenny on guitar, Frank Anderson on blues harp, Seabury Gould on guitar and piano and all three musicians on vocals. For information, email seaburygould.com or call (707) 845-8167.

The center is open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The exhibit “Twenty Years Before the Easel: A Retrospective of Susan Fox’s Work in Oil 1997-2017” is on view. Call (707) 677-9493 or visit westhavencenter.org for information.

Holidays in Trinidad Celebration

Santa Claus will begin Sunday, Dec. 10 at about 10:30 a.m., arriving in Trinidad on a fishing boat and spreading cheer through Trinidad’s streets. Afterwards, Santa will be available in the Trinidad School “new” multipurpose room at Santa’s Gingerbread Village to have photographs taken with children for a small donation that benefits the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse preservation fund. “Child-free shopping” is available by Trinidad Girl Scouts at the multipurpose room so parents can browse at craft fairs both at Trinidad School and Trinidad Town Hall between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Jeny Giraud is chair of the school fair and Essence Torres manages the Indie Fair benefiting Trinidad Library at Town Hall.

Enjoy music and treats all day and caroling at 4 p.m. at Trinidad Art Gallery, viewing of the newly installed “Working Baskets” exhibit. You’ll find Bob Hallmark’s stoneware and book sale at the Trinidad Museum between 12:30 and 4 p.m., and treats at Simmons Gallery from 3 to 5 p.m. when the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust Annual Meeting will be held and where Chi-wei Lin's paintings are on view.

Many of Trinidad’s shops are donating a portion of their sales on this day to benefit the Memorial Lighthouse preservation efforts. Call Jan West at (707) 677-3655 or email info@trinidadcivicclub.org for information.

Community Choir Christmas Concert

The McKinleyville Community Choir will present several Christmas concerts featuring an eclectic mix of joyful Christmas and holiday songs. Trinidad Civic Club sponsors the Trinidad performance Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall, where there will be concessions and Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse gift items for sale. You also can enjoy the Christmas Concert Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. in Azalea Hall, McKinleyville, and on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Arcata Playhouse. Donations at the are door gladly accepted.

