Update on Sunday shooting in Arcata

Arcata Police

ARCATA – On July 16, 2017 at 2:45am, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to the report of a shooting at the corner of 12th and C Streets in Arcata. Officers located a seventeen-year-old male, of Eureka, who had been struck one time in the leg by a bullet. The victim was transported to the Mad River Hospital with a non-life threatening injury. It is anticipated the victim will be released from the hospital today.

Investigators determined that the crime was not a random act and not a "drive-by shooting." The alleged suspect was involved in a dispute at the house with the victim's friends just prior to the shooting.

Unrelated to the dispute, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to the house after receiving a noise complaint about the house party at 12:09am . Two police officers arrived at the house at 12:13am and 12:15am respectively. A loud party warning notice was issued to a tenant at the house warning the tenant that any subsequent complaints about the party would result in a citation. No other complaints were received until the shooting was reported at 2:45am .

The APD is continuing its investigation in to the shooting. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Arcata Police Department at 707-822-2428
























































