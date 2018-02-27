Updated: The McKinley decision and its aftermath

Editor's note: Much of the content below was published on the Union's website as the events unfolded; this is the updated summary that appeared in the Feb. 28 print edition. – Ed.

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA CITY HALL – In a historic decision, the Arcata City Council last Wednesday night voted 4–1, with Councilmember Michael Winkler dissenting, to remove the statue of William McKinley from the Arcata Plaza.

The statue, a gift from George Zehndner which was created by sculptor Haig Patigian, has been located at the Plaza’s center since 1906.

While McKinley has always been an odd fit for Arcata, never having been to the town, objections have intensified in recent years. McKinley’s politics, policies and conquests have become synonymous with racist oppression. The objections have been particularly fierce among local Native Americans, some of whom consider McKinley’s continuing presence a symbol of approval of the genocide visited on indigenous people during settlement of the area by European Americans.

The council meeting was preceded by a rally on the Plaza by anti-McKinley activists, who then marched to City Hall for the pivotal meeting.

Councilmember Paul Pitino was ready at the meeting’s outset to make a motion to remove the statue and the “Indian troubles” plaque designating the Jacoby Building a historic landmark, but the council held action until after public testimony was taken.

Councilmember Michael Winkler said he wanted to put the matter to a vote of the people.

Councilmember Susan Ornelas offered a lengthy explanation to the effect that weighing all the statue’s assets and liabilities, and the diverse opinions of constituents, she was “of two minds” on the matter.

Councilmember Brett Watson advocated for a ballot measure, suggesting that the estimated removal cost of up to $65,000 might be better spent on a homeless shelter. He said that citizens should decide whether they want to spend tax dollars that way.

Mayor Sofia Pereira said the arguments for removing the statue were most persuasive, but that she supported relocating it.

With that, oral communication began, with citizen testimony overwhelmingly in favor of removing the statue and plaque. Speakers offered a mix of history, humor and caustic criticism in support of statue removal.

Dozens of speakers implored the council to get rid of the statue. Speakers, many of them Native Americans, said the magnitude of McKinley’s imperialism, and the atrocities committed in the Philippines and elsewhere under his administration, compelled the removal of his effigy.

Some non-Indian speakers said they viewed the statue removal as a way to correct the wrongs committed by their ancestors. Many said a vote of Arcata citizens, with its minute Native American demographic, would be inherently unfair.

Throughout the hearing, and despite repeated admonitions by Pereira, members of the crowd erupted in cheers, jeers and applause over statements that pleased or displeased them.

One native American woman named Sheila said “that statue symbolizes the psychosis that was brought to this country. That is a psychosis that uses and abuses to exhaustion the sacred elements – air, earth, wind and fire.” The same mindset, she said, is responsible for “disregard for life itself.” “That’s what that statue symbolizes,” she said.

Just one citizen, Owen Moore, defended President McKinley. He described the 25th president as someone who’d fought for the oppressed, was elected twice and took a bullet “to free slaves” during the Civil War.

Moore’s remarks were halted twice by jeers, fragmenting his testimony into three segments of 1:05, 0:43 and 0:12 seconds, for a total of exactly two minutes. Later speakers spoke for significantly longer than the specified two minutes.

Further testimony condemned the statue as a symbol of racism, repression, genocide, imperialism and of being an ongoing, government-sponsored insult to indigenous people.

The council’s choices were to do nothing, possibly leaving the matter for citizens to pursue as an initiative, or to place an advisory measure on the ballot.

Pitino made his motion to remove the statue and plaque, and it was seconded by Ornelas.

Winkler held to his position of putting the matter to a vote of the people. The crowd was not pleased, reacting with loud objections that brought another plea for calm by Pereira. “All you are thinking is, you want to yell,” Ornelas told the audience. “When you do that it just makes me feel like shutting down and not sharing what I’m actually feeling,” she said, ending her remarks.

The previously ambivalent Ornelas called the matter “an important leadership step that needs to happen.” She still defended the idea of a ballot measure though, suggesting that it would increase voter participation.

(Ornelas’s husband, former City Councilmember Bob Ornelas, is an outspoken statue supporter. He identified himself at a Chamber of Commerce event as “Acting President of the Sunny Brae Chapter of Mexicans for McKinley.”)

Watson said he felt the best way to represent Arcata voters was to turn the decision over to them, particularly when significant tax dollars are to be spent on the project.

Suddenly, Ornelas said she wanted to hold two votes – one on the Jacoby plaque and one on the statue. Pitino saw no need. “You’re forcing an uncomfortable vote for some people,” Ornelas told him. But Pitino refused. With that, and to the crowd’s dismay, Ornelas rescinded her second of Pitino’s motion. Pitino accused Ornelas of “arm twisting me.”

But Pitino then moved to remove the statue, with a second from Ornelas. The vote was 4–1, with Watson switching his vote in favor and Winkler dissenting. The Council Chamber immediately erupted in a roar of approval from the crowd.

Pitino then moved to remove and replace the plaque, and Winkler seconded the motion. The council voted unanimously in approval. The plaque vote was all but superfluous, since Jacoby’s Storehouse co-owner Bill Chino had already arranged for its removal and replacement.

The blowback begins

After two days, reaction to Wednesday’s Arcata City Council decision to remove the statue was marked by both celebration and dissent. The council had the choice to authorize the statue’s removal or to let Arcata voters make the call. At the urging of Councilmember Paul Pitino and dozens of speakers that night, the council gave McKinley his marching papers.

Statue opponents have since taken rhetorical victory laps on social media, while statue supporters are claiming that pro-statue opinion wasn’t given a chance to be heard, and that this resulted in the council making a decision that had widely been expected to be put before the voting public.

In an open letter, City Councilmember Michael Winkler, the sole elected official to support a ballot measure instead of a council decision on the matter, claims Mayor Sofia Pereira allowed a “disruptive, intolerant” mob to dominate the public process (see page A4). Winkler further likens the anti-McKinley forces’ comportment to that of the Tea Party and President Donald Trump.

Former Arcata Mayor, Councilmember and City Manager Dan Hauser has distributed an open letter stating that the council “got rolled.” He says there will be legal scrutiny of city funding for the statue’s removal.

A new Facebook page opposing statue removal, titled “Save Arcata’s Historic McKinley Statue,” states that “Removing this statue is an attack on the heritage of our community. It should be decided by a vote of the people of Arcata, not four councilmembers.” The group has started a GoFundMe page so as to hire an attorney to file for a temporary injunction against removing the statue.

While numerous citizens have advocated gifting the statue to McKinleyville, and some there welcome it, many do not, citing the same objections voiced in Arcata. In fact, that town’s central fixture may be next in line for removal. The Historic Justice Alliance’s Facebook page features an illustration depicting the McKinleyville Shopping Center’s Totem Pole being chopped down with an axe.

Several private citizens have contacted the city to make their property available for relocation of the statue. By way of keeping the statue public, if not prominent, Jeff Sterling, American Legion Post 274 commander, has asked that post-Plaza McKinley be relocated to the Arcata Veterans Memorial Building at 1425 J St. in residential Northtown.

“He’s a war veteran,” Sterling said. McKinley served in the Union Army during the Civil War, gaining a field promotion for battling the Confederacy. He later became America’s 25th commander in chief.

Sterling attended Wednesday’s meeting, and shared the view that the council’s decision was taken without benefit of democratic process. He objected to the sole pro-statue speaker, citizen Owen Moore, being repeatedly interrupted and jeered into silence by the crowd.

Sterling said one of the anti-statue activists made a “racist” remark about Moore, objectifying him as a “white guy.” When Sterling objected, the activist tried to physically fight him in Council Chamber. At that, Sterling decided not to speak. Other McKinley statue supporters in attendance apparently made the same decision, leaving without incurring the wrath of the crowd by offering an unpopular view.

“Wednesday was the day I saw democracy die in Arcata,” Sterling said. “It’s upsetting. The thing they’re fighting against is the thing they’re doing – oppression.”

Practically speaking

The city estimates Plaza de-McKinleying costs at between $40,000 to $65,000. Anti-McKinley activist Fhyre Phoenix has since reiterated his pre-council decision commitment to “raise every dime” of the removal cost.

Removal will require a General Plan amendment and Environmental Impact Report, creation and processing of which is estimated to take eight months, including public review.

Opponents to statue removal have the option of qualifying a ballot initiative advising the council to revisit or revise its decision. Further, any of the council members who voted in the majority, to remove the statue, may request “The Motion to Reconsider.” that could involve a re-vote, but it’s far from clear that any of the councilmembers are willing to do so, or to change their vote. Two vote changes would be required to flip the decision from 4–1 in favor of removal to 3–2 against.

Jacoby’s Storehouse co-owner Bill Chino said he’s been in touch with a sign vendor, who will remake the present cluelessly-worded plaque at an affordable price. Chino estimated replacement costs at $2,700, and said he is willing to contribute to the project. He’d previously estimated the cost as up to $3,000. Chino said replacement of the plaque with one that has more historically accurate wording might take about a month. Wording for the new plaque would be developed by Arcata’s citizen-led Historic Landmarks Committee. The committee has invited local Native Americans to assist with developing new wording.















