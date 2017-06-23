Utter madness & magic at the Mad River Festival

Mad River Union

BLUE LAKE – The Mad River Festival continues this week with experimental theatre and mysterious magical mayhem for all ages.

‘Mad Lab 1’

The first of the two-part Mad Lab series is today, June 21 at 8 p.m. in Dell’Arte’s Carlo Theatre, 131 H St. in Blue Lake. Get a glimpse of two works-in-progress of experimental theatre created by Dell’Arte faculty.

Created and performed by voice faculty member Sayda Trujillo,Win the War or Tell Me a Story is about war, occupation and the power of story. It explores both the effects of war on a people and it looks at the body as a carrier of stories, asking, “Where do vast stories live in the body? What does it take to hold such stories? What does it means to win war? Do we ever win war?”

The second piece is Wolves in the Shadows, created and performed by faculty member Alyssa Hughlett. Jail time was rough for Gloria Winthrop, yet she succeeded in getting back home again. Nothing will stop her from regaining her place in society, not snow, wolves, or a locked door … but can she mend her broken marriage?

Mad Lab 2, featuring experimental works-in-progress by Laura Muñoz and Pratik Motwani is Wednesday, June 28. Admission to Mad Lab eventings is pay-what-you-can.

‘The Mysterious Magical Brandishers of Magic!’

The festival also presents a “dangerously funny magic show by a hysterically mystical clown trio” Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m. in the Pierson Building Center Big Hammer Tent.

The Mysterious Magical Brandishers of Magic! is a 45-minute show packed with mysterious and hilarious physical comedy that uses the ancient art of sorcery as a means to tickle your funny bones. Dell’Arte theatre-artists Sarah Peters, Pratik Motwani and James Peck invite people of all ages to participate in amusingly bemusing mass hypnosis and precariously hilarious acts such as Disappearing Digits, The Board of Doom & the Bed of Nail. Admission is $10/$5 for kids 12 and under.

