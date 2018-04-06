Valley West volunteer cleanup Saturday morning

City of Arcata

VALLEY WEST – The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Department and Public Safety Committee are seeking volunteers to help clean up the Valley West neighborhood on Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at Valley West Park, located at the south end of Valley West Boulevard near the Laurel Tree Charter School in Arcata.

Participants will be working to help collect and dispose of litter and remove graffiti from the Valley West area. All community members are welcome, and volunteers are advised to wear work clothing, closed-toe shoes, and to bring water. Gloves, tools, beverages and lunch will be provided.

For more information, please call (707) 822-8184 or email eservices@cityofarcata.org.
















