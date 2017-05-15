Veterans warring with each other over use of Vets Hall, but peace may be at hand

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Often as not these days, the Arcata Veterans Memorial Building is the happiest place in town. Under new management since last fall, the venerable hall has come alive with a growing schedule of weekly events for vets and community members of all ages.

But under the surface, a low-level war of sorts has been going on between veterans over use of the hall. Ironically, it centers on use of the hall by the local chapter of Veterans For Peace (VFP) Humboldt Bay Chapter 56. While the conflict hasn’t yet come to blows, it has come close.

But, in a startling twist last Thursday, peace between the vets may – may – be at hand. But the ideological differences which have divided them aren’t likely to evaporate, and the frail truce may have to survive negative reaction from staunch holdouts.

Each side has credible citations and precedents to propel their case. But what seems to animate some stakeholders’ positions are deeply held principles definitely not shared by those with whom they disagree.

Vets vs. vets – why?

Technically, the dispute has centered on VFP’s qualifications to freely use the facility, which is primarily chartered for use by veterans.

Members of VFP has asked to use the hall at no cost as a monthly meeting place. The group organizes numerous peacemaking activities and events around Humboldt, including weekly peace vigils in Arcata and Eureka, the annual Marsh Lantern Floating ceremony on the anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing, poetry and art projects, a scholarship and more. It would also like to install a desk and phone to support the G.I. Rights Hotline, which, according to its website, provides information on service members’ rights to vets, active members, recruits and their families.

But despite persistent efforts over the past few years, VFP’s efforts to gain a foothold at the hall have been rebuffed.

“We’ve been made unwelcome there in no uncertain terms,” said VFP member Peter Aronson.

Hall officials maintain that VFP is a veterans’ group in name only. “They’ve given me no proof that they’re a veterans organization,” said Jeff Sterling, chair of the hall’s House Committee. Sterling, a young former U.S. Marine who has spearheaded the hall’s recent revitalization, also serves as county commander of the American Legion. Friday, he was elected commander of Arcata’s American Legion Post 274.

Sterling says that VFP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, a general purpose charity, rather than a 501(c)(19), the specific designation for vets groups.

Definitions matter, because the hall is owned by the County of Humboldt, and managed by the American Legion and VFW. A 1991 “Veterans Hall Management Agreement” (signed by Supervisor Anna Sparks and by Marino Sichi on behalf of the American Legion and VFW) lists “county responsibilities” as making the facility available for “meetings of recognized veterans organizations,” as well as “community civic purposes.”

Correspondence, claims and counterclaims

John Grobey, who served as commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2542 until recently suffering a stroke, also disqualifies VFP as a genuine vets group.

In an Aug. 14, 2016 letter addressed to “To Whom It May Concern,” he cites the California Military & Veterans Code section 1260(c), which defines “veterans association” and “veterans service organization” as those “composed solely of persons who served honorably in time of peace or in time of war …” in the U.S. military or “... as members of the armed forces of any nation whose government was allied with the United States …”

Grobey quotes VFP’s website, which states that “Our membership is open to veterans from all countries and service backgrounds.” States Grobey, “... in fact, veterans from North Korea, Iran or Russia would in fact be eligible for membership with this organization … What this all means is that it is clear that veterans for Peace DO NOT meet the state statutory requirements for a recognized veterans organization, and therefore the language requiring the hall be made available to recognized veterans’ organizations does NOT apply to Veterans for Peace.”

Grobey further dismisses VFP’s community activities as not qualifying as the “patriotic, fraternal and benevolent objects” that the state code requires.

Grobey’s letter set off a fusillade of back-and-forth correspondence between county officials and Vets Hall representatives.

In an Aug. 23, 2016 letter to Grobey, County Administrative Officer Amy Nilsen cites a 1946 opinion by the state attorney general to conclude that “... Veterans for Peace is qualified and entitled to use the Arcata Veterans Hall under the same terms as any other recognized veterans organization, including Veterans of Foreign Wars or the American Legion.”

Nilsen said that under the current management agreement, hall operators had no “authority or discretion in determining who is or is not a qualifying veterans organization.” She further suggested that failure to allow VFP use of the hall could invalidate the management agreement and cause the county to take over operation of the facility.

Nilsen also notes that state Military and Veterans Code sec. 1261 as limiting the term of lease agreements to 20 years, making the Arcata 1991 Vets Hall agreement years out of date. She states that a revised management agreement will be drafted “in the near future,” and that it would “provide greater clarity and certainty to all parties involved” with regard to fees and waivers.

Nilsen gave hall management 30 days to write back and explain how it would make the facility available to VFP “as a recognized veterans organization,” but that apparently didn’t happen.

Last week, county Senior Administrative Analyst Sean Quincey confirmed that revisions could be in the works. “There’s no date set, but we are coming back to the Board [of Supervisors] soon to seek direction about what they want to do with the agreement.” This, he said, could include revised language as to “who is handling reservations, rates and maintenance.”

VFP does have allies inside the Vets Hall’s House Committee. In a Sept. 14 letter to Nilsen, John Kulstad, commander of American Legion Post 274, said that after reading the management agreement and state codes, “I became convinced that the Veterans for Peace had the same rights to the use of the Hall as American Legion Post 274 and Mad River VFW Post 2542.” A motion to that effect that he raised before the House Committee was defeated on a 3–2 vote.

Kulstad bases his support for inclusion of VFP on a “big tent” principle, saying he’s “befuddled by all the hubbub.”

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” he said. “I think they look for reasons to deny them, and it doesn’t make sense to me. The hall is empty 80 percent of the time. The Vets Hall ought to be for all vets, irrespective of the opinions on peace or war. Why alienate a group of veterans because you don’t like their positions?”

The committee, or some members thereof, also hired Eureka attorney Bill Bertain (at a cost of $1,600) to defend its position. In a Sept. 29, 2016 letter, Bertain called Nilsen’s letter “erroneous, unwise, insufficiently researched and lacking basis in law and fact.”

He noted that the 1946 attorney general opinion cited by Nilsen was superseded by the more recent language adopted by the state legislature in 1947 and cited by Grobey, which requires that vets organizations must be composed “solely” of U.S. servicemembers and their allies.

Bertain states that VFP membership is “clearly open to individuals who were veterans from the military forces of the Soviet Union, North Korea, People’s Republic of China, Islamic Republic of Iran, Khadafy’s Libya, ISIS, Cuba and other rogue nations fully committed to the destruction of the United States, whether currently or in the past.”

On Nov. 7, 2016, County Counsel Jeffrey S. Blanck responded to Bertain. He agreed that the 1946 opinion is “no longer of any impact,” but maintains that VFP should be allowed in, for several reasons.

First, only U.S. military veterans who provide official Department of Defense separation papers may become voting or “veteran members” of VFP. (VFP’s website states, under the heading, “veteran members,” that “membership is open to veterans from all countries and service backgrounds,” and that they “must submit proof of military service.”)

Blanck also cites a lease agreement passage would let the county override the hall management’s decision and let VFP in, “provided such use does not interfere with the VETERANS use.” (Emphasis his.)

Blanck further noted that the state’s Veterans Code allows use of the building to non-veteran organizations “either free of charge or for stated compensation …” He added that the VFW “has not always adhered to the fee schedule and allowed the use of the facility at no charge to other non-profits and non veterans.”

He concluded by saying that the VFW isn’t required to recognize VFP as a veterans organization, but that, “at a minimum, [it] meets the contract definition of a ‘community civic purpose’” and should be allowed use of the hall like other non-profits.

Kulstad followed up in a Nov. 23, 2016 letter to Nilsen. He said that Bertain’s letter wasn’t authorized by the House Committee, nor even shared with it at an Oct. 27 committee meeting. Kulstad claimed that Bertain’s letter was supposed to have been reviewed by the committee before it was submitted, and that it was a “misuse of House Committee funds …”

Stated Kulstad, “I was physically threatened by John Grobey, the chair. He later apologized.” He also said that Grobey threatened to have him removed from the hall “because he did not like my ‘tone.’ I stayed.”

Grobey, whose recent stroke has sidelined him from hall activities, didn’t respond to a call for comment.

Member Warren Tindall maintains that VFP isn’t a valid veterans organization, is more of a political lobbying group, and supports unilateral U.S. nuclear disarmament. He says that’s especially unwise with North Korea issuing nuclear threats.

“They [VFP] have a political agenda I find very nearly treasonous,” Tindall said last week.

Former Third District Supervisor Mark Lovelace had attempted to facilitate a resolution during his tenure, though it proved elusive. He supported VFP’s use of the hall.

“I believe that according to the code and after review by County Counsel, they qualify as a veterans organization,” Lovelace said. “In the broader context, I believe in inclusion – that anyone who served should be let in.”

Face-to-face fuss, other obstacles

Any notion that personal communication might facilitate more moderate exchanges is apparently unrealistic. In person, the various stakeholders proved just as adamant as they were composing arguments at a computer.

Aronson said he went to the Vets Hall last fall for a meeting with House Committee members, but it went sour before they even entered the building.

Grobey and Tindall, he said, challenged him on the building’s front steps with Tindall shouting and pointing his finger at him, demanding, “Who are you? Why are you here? You are not welcome here!”

“That was weird,” Sterling said last week. But the Marine rose to the unusual challenge and did his duty, which he described as “telling two old men to stop bickering in the street.”

Aronson said that when he sat down to discuss the issue with the House Committee, copies of the Koran had been set out on the table. These Grobey used to make is case that “peace is hopeless.” It was then that Aronson said he realized the depth of the problem, calling it a “philosophic rift that’s not going to be resolved by conversation.”

Sterling considers the county’s threats to take over the Vets Hall laughable, and if carried out, grounds for a lawsuit. He points to other veterans buildings as examples of county mismanagement and neglect, and vows not to allow Arcata’s facility to fall to similar ruin. “The way this place was treated when everything was free, it would end up like Eureka and Garberville,” he said.

What sticks – or stuck – in Sterling’s craw is VFP’s expectation to use the hall for free. The old building needs constant, costly maintenance, and like any business, has innumerable expenses. To cover them, Sterling and his young student veteran cohorts have organized multiple fundraising activities that require daily management. In addition, the hall pays $2,000 per year in insurance. The county, he said, provides a $5,500 yearly stipend to offset expenses, but it doesn’t come close to covering everything.

Aronson points to the free use of the hall by local Boy and Girl Scout Troops to show that free use is discretionary. Sterling responds that those organizations are officially sponsored by the Legion, and have been for many years.

Still, Aronson says, the hall’s adherence to rules and regs is selective and inconsistent. For example, he said, annual Vets Hall expense reports required by the county and due in March haven’t been filed for years. Sterling said the required reports were compiled and submitted this year.

Another sticking point is VFP’s accreditation, for lack of a better term. Unlike the American Legion and VFW, it isn’t congressionally recognized as a veterans’ organization. But, Aronson says it is the only group recognized by the United Nations as representing veterans.

As far as the G.I. Rights hotline VFP would like to establish, Sterling says, “There are Veterans Administration systems in place for that. One thing this place is not, is the VA.”

Breakthrough

As this story was being prepared late last week – and perhaps, Aronson speculates, in part because it was – Sterling softened his adamant position. In an unexpected email message to Aronson, he offered to allow VFP to meet at the hall for a nominal fee ($25). At its Thursday night meeting, Aronson said VFP members embraced the offer.

“We are so pleased, surprised and a bit bewildered that all of a sudden it’s OK and all the ducks are in a row,” he said. “This was our hope going forward.”

In his email, Sterling was conciliatory. “The old guard of petty high school shenanigans have been retired with the old building staff,” he said, “and we are now here to support all veterans.”

He invited VFP to participate in the joint Legion/VFW Memorial Day event at Greenwood Cemetery on May 29 at 9 a.m., and the group eagerly accepted the invitation.

“I believe participation in such an event together sends a powerful message that this community of veterans acknowledges and respects one another despite ideological differences.”

Aronson said VFP would like to continue meeting the first Thursday of each month, and would like to do so at the hall unless it displaces any other current users.

He said it holds the possibility of ending a dispute that has simmered and flared for more than 20 years. That’s how long it’s been since VFP member Bill Thompson first tried to have secure VFP’s use of the hall, and was turned down.

The new agreement may not sit well with Tindall, who continues to adamantly oppose VFP’s presence at the hall. “I thought this issue had died and we had moved on to more important things,” he said in an email message. “I hate to see it revived!”

Meanwhile

As all the heated drama took place behind the scenes over the past few months, the hall continued to expand its community offerings.

Weekly “Warriors Lunches” are being held Wednesdays at noon. Last week’s fare included spaghetti and salad.

This Sunday, May 14 will see a Mother’s Day Brunch, plus a Rummage and Crafts Sale. The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Swing dances featuring frequent appearances by the CR Jazz Band take place the fourth Friday of each month.

With improving weather, barbecues are being held outside on the second and fourth Sundays of the month, at 2 p.m.

Game Night is Wednesday at 5 p.m., is free but restricted to those 21 and over. Any kind of game is available, from board games to shuffleboard.

A June 5 concert will feature a rock band, to be announced. The hall will even launch backpacking trips this summer.

These and more activities may be discovered at arcataveteranshall.org, and on the Vets Hall Facebook page.

The hall got a couple of huge boosts last week, both in terms of morale and financial backing. Army veteran Wayne Coldwell donated $10,000 to help fund hall operations, including the Warriors Lunch.

The hall was also honored with a visit by James A. Taylor, who was awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor for extreme heroism during the Vietnam War.

On Nov. 9, 1967, Taylor, a first lieutenant, dodged enemy bullets during a battle outside Que Son to rescue fellow crewmen. Even taking shrapnel from an exploding mortar round amid a cloud of machine gun fire didn’t stop Taylor from pulling wounded soldiers off the battlefield and rushing them to medical aid.

For this, Taylor received a field promotion to captain, and eventually attained the rank of major. He was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Lyndon B. Johnson one year later.

The American Legion meets at the hall at 6 p.m. the first Friday of every month. The VFW meets at 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The House Committee meets at 2 p.m. the last Thursday of the month. The Marine Corps League meets at 6 p.m. the last Thursday.















