Vikings Sink HSU Women’s Basketball 54-50

Andrew Goetz

HSU Athletics

FRESNO – Humboldt State women's basketball wrapped up West Region Crossover Classic play with a 54-50 setback versus Western Washington Saturday afternoon.

The Lumberjacks never led against the Vikings, but they showed improvement following Friday's 20-point loss to Seattle Pacific. With Saturday's result, HSU moved to 0-2 to start the season.

Western Washington scored the first nine points of the game as HSU struggled to find its shot out of the gate. A pair of 3-pointers from Ashlynn Cox and Jovanah Arrington powered HSU's 8-0 run that trimmed Western Washington's lead from a game-high 15 to seven, 19-12, at the end of the first quarter.

Arrington sank another trey as time expired to cut the lead to a basket, 28-26, at intermission. The Jacks shot 17.9 percent from the field in the first half, and Arrington paced the Green and Gold offense with seven points.

The third quarter saw the Vikings reestablish a double-digit lead behind nine points from Hannah Stipanovich. HSU outscored Western Washington 11-1 in the final 4:17 of regulation to make the final score 54-50.

Arrington led HSU scorers with 13 points off the bench. The Patterson, Calif., native was 5-of-13 shooting, and she swiped two of the Jacks' eight steals. Tyla Turner joined Arrington in double figures with 11 points to go with a team-high six rebounds and three assists.

HSU returns to Lumberjack Arena to face Notre Dame de Namur in a midweek non-conference showdown before Saturday's ESPN3 meeting with archrival Chico State. Wednesday's game against the Argonauts will tipoff at 7 p.m.


























