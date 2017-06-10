V&N Burger Bar closing after 52 tasty years

V&N has been pumping out hearty breakfasts, lunches, dinners and good cheer since 1965. It was founded by Vernon and Norma Berger, then purchased by Sue Duran. It was next purchased by Don Kolshinski, who also founded Don’s Donut Bar. He owned V&N during the 1990s, while also operating his Plaza hot dog cart, but found that he couldn’t do both. “It was just too damn much for me,” he said. Kolshinski sold V&N to Roseman in 1995.

It once coexisted as part of a loosely related burger shop ecosystem that included the Arcata Burger Bar at Seventh and G streets, and Maggie’s Burger’s in McKinleyville.

All that history was revealed beginning Friday on the “Remember in Arcata When...” Facebook page, where news of V&N’s closure provoked many lamentations and memories of burgers past. Greg Gearheart’s was typical:

“I have many great memories eating there from the 1970s as a kid. My dad would take my sister and I to pick up burgers, fries and shakes on our way to dad’s workplace – the City of Arcata corps yards, where he and a bunch of his academic col- leagues, friends and students had built a pilot proj- ect to test the feasibility of using wetlands to treat wastewater and ‘train’ salmon. The food was our pay to help in the lab (a trailer) or in the pilot cells. The burgers were so good we almost forgot what we were working on when we ate them. Thanks for the great memories and great food, V&N.”