Wanted felon caught packing slungshot

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

ARCATA –On Saturday, Feb. 17 at about 1:06 a.m., an officer from the Arcata Police Department recognized a subject riding a bicycle on Alliance Road as Tyler Blaine Gingerich. The officer knew Gingerich was wanted by the Eureka Police Department for driving a stolen vehicle; evading; hit and run; and violation of probation.

Before the officer could initiate an enforcement stop, Gingerich fled up a footpath towards Anina Way. Other officers converged on the area and with the assistance of a citizen, took Gingerich into custody in the backyard of a residence in the 1200 block of Anina Way.

Gingerich was additionally charged with possession of a slungshot and possession of drug paraphernalia. A slungshot is defined as a “striking weapon consisting of a heavy weight attached to a flexible handle.”

Gingerich was booked and lodged into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for the above charges.
















