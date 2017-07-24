Water tanks, solar panels stolen in Briceland grand theft

Humboldt County Sheriff's Office

BRICELAND – On June 24 the Sheriff’s Office investigated a grand theft that occurred on Elk Ridge Road near the town of Briceland. Numerous items were stolen from the property including:

Two 2500 gallon water tanks $2600 total

Fifteen 240 watt solar panels $3750 total

One 4kw power inverter $3000 total

One Outback Solar charger controller $700

Ten L16 batteries $2500 total

The victim re-contacted the Sheriff’s Office on July 14 to report additional property had been taken. Three 20,000 gallon water bladders (total $12,000) were taken during the second theft. A game camera caught photographs of the suspects removing the bladders from the property. The suspect vehicle was also photographed.

Deputies looked at the photographs and came up with the following descriptions.

Suspect One: 30-40 years old, dark hair, white male Adult, camo pants, blue T-shirt, bloused boots, Boonie hat.

Suspect Two: 30-40 years old, bald, white male adult, camo pants, tan shirt, bloused desert colored boots.

Vehicle: Ford F-350, 6.0 era diesel engine, crew cab, short bed. White with a gold stripe along lower rocker. FX4 off road package, Chrome front and rear bumpers, black running boards. After market silver fuel door, and aftermarket LED style tail lights. Stock looking rims. Very stock appearance.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating these suspects or this vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 445-7251.

