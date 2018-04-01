Watson’s crisp attire sparks clean shirt, washed face revival

Angus Podgorny

Mad River Union

ARCATA, APRIL 1 – Clean-cut Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson’s natty duds have sparked a city-wide fashion shift. The era of earth-toned garments, in effect since the 1970s, may have passed.

With his monochromatic 1961 tax accountant look, the vice mayor’s crisp, wrinkle-free shirts and ties have set a new tone for the rest of the council, now pressured by his example to wear freshly laundered clothing to meetings.

The elevated couture standard fell hardest on Councilmember Michael Winkler, forced to locate a shirt devoid of embedded Cheez-It crumbs.

The trend swiftly spread beyond City Hall to a public park located just north of Eighth Street between G and H streets known as “the Plaza.”

There, volunteers with Food Not Bombs (FNB) now serve their signature Groundscore Stew whilst clad in formalwear rented from Arcata Tuxedo in nearby Jacoby’s Storehouse.

“What were you expecting, Burger King outfits?” said FNB server Grunion as he tugged at the corners of his black bow tie.

Over at Ninth and H streets, a formerly motley group of millabouts now exchanged the usual hugs, nugs and low-grade infections wearing suitcoats, slacks and shined shoes.

The hangarounders quickly scattered at the appearance of APD Sgt. Brian Hoffman, who approached them with his ticket book out and pen in hand.

This was understandable, since at least one of the corner crew sported mismatched cufflinks, a new Arcata Municipal Code infraction.

Second career

Fresh on the heels of his identifying an elusive and naughtily-named Wi-Fi router in Jacoby’s Storehouse, Watson last weekbegan receiving requests to apply his skills to paranormal phenomena. His first job was squashing pestilential faeries like gnats in Jacoby’s Storehouse.















