‘We Know Better’ group here to help

ARCATA, APRIL 1 – A new organization called We Know Better (WKB) has opened an office in downtown Arcata to better serve the citizens of the community. WKB intervenes in various proposed developments and projects and advocates on the public’s and its behalf.

For example, recently Mrs. Betty Bangle, 73, applied for a building permit to build her dream home on a vacant residential lot on California Avenue. Fortunately, WKB was able to intervene and put the project on hold while it developed alternative plans for the property.

After conducting a scoping session, WKB learned that neighbors, particularly the ones on either side of the lot, would prefer that the property remained undeveloped.

“It’s a popular place for people to poop their dogs,” said Fred Friebus, president of WKB. “After much discussion, we’re recommending that Ms. Bangle develop the property into a multi-use facility, with one half being a dog park and the other a futsal court.”

A similar situation played out last month in Sunny Brae, where Bob Rodster applied for a permit to build a detached garage on his property to house his restored 1965 Mustang. WKB stepped in, held a series of scoping sessions and came up with what it considers a better use of Rodster’s land and money – an infinity pool.

“But I don’t even know how to swim,” said Rodster, protesting the change of plans.

‘The public has spoken. Rodster will build a pool. Case closed,” declared Friebus, giddy on the heels of his latest victory.

WKB is also helping ease the town-and-gown divide. When WKB learned that an HSU student was planning to put a second-hand mini-fridge in his dorm room and hang a Guns & Roses poster on the wall, WKB was there to intervene and come up with an alternative plan.

The student was forced to ditch the fridge and the poster. Instead, WKB had him install a four-foot-tall resin relief of the Eiffel Tower from Target on the wall and a retro-style dry bar with matching martini glasses and a shaker shaped like a Zeppelin. WKB seized the student’s iPhone, deleted his Guns & Roses and Bruno Mars albums, and replaced them with a recording of Frank Sinatra singing “The Girl from Ipanema” set to play on a non-stop loop.

“We were happy to help this student out and transform his dorm room with this hip Mad Men-style decor,” said Friebus, as the defeated, sullen student stewed nearby.

If you’re planning a project or vacation or even just a mid-day snack, you can contact WKB, which is available 24/7 to get all up in your shit.















