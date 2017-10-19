Weather: Rain, high winds, big waves coming our way

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Late this morning, a rainstorm is forecast to hit Humboldt County, dumping a quarter to a half an inch of the wet stuff. The calmness of the morning is expected to be replaced with 13 to 18 mph winds, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Tarps will be peeled off woodpiles and hats will be ripped off bald men's heads.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 90 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m.

The NWS has also issued a high surf advisory. To put it simply: Don’t go to the beaches or jetties today. But if you must, be extremely careful. Seriously. Sneaker waves are a real thing and are potentially deadly.









A high surf advisory is in effect from 5 p.m.. today to 6 p.m. Friday. Breaking waves 22 to 25 feet tall are expected. “These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable,” states an advisory from NWS. “Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water.”

The rain continues tonight, when there’s a chance of thunderstorms. The rain continues through Friday morning. The high winds may pose a hazard for high-profile vehicles such as psychedelic hippie buses.

The weekend is kind of iffy when it comes to rain. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers on Friday night, a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday night. Sunday is forecast to be partly sunny.





























































