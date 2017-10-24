Weather: Sunshine and lollipops

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – The weather forecast for today through the weekend is ridiculously nice.

As you can see by looking out your window, it’s sunny today. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high temperature in Arcata of 73 degrees. The wind will be nothing but a gentle caress.

Tonight will be mostly clear, so you can enjoy the low temperature of 51 and gaze at the stars.

The weather pattern pretty much continues through the weekend, although it will be just a tad cooler, with highs near 67 or 68. That’s on the coast, of course. Inland temps will be toastier, with Willow Creek being in the mid-80s, and the high 70s during the weekend.



































































