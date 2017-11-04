Weather: Sunshine today, rain tomorrow

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Enjoy the sunshine today because tomorrow will be gray and rainy.

Oh, but before we get to the weather, let's talk about Daylight Savings, which begins Sunday. You need to set your clocks back one hour. That means that in the morning, thou mayest sleep in for an extra hour.

Back to the weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting a sunny Saturday, with a high in Arcata of 54 degrees. Tonight, after 11 p.m., there’s a slight chance of rain, The low will dip to 42.

On Sunday, there is a 100 percent chance of rain with a tenth to a quarter inch coming down in Arcata. There will be a south wind of 8 to 13 mph. The low in Sunday night is about 40 degrees.

Humboldt will dry out Monday and Tuesday when it will be mostly sunny. Then another storm will roll in Wednesday.











































