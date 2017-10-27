Weekend eco-briefs

TRAIL WORKDAY The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Department and the Humboldt Trails Council’s Volunteer Trail Stewards invite you to help develop trails in the Arcata Community Forest Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers meet at 9 a.m. at the small parking area at the Fickle Hill Road forest entrance next to the Arcata Community Forest sign. Volunteers will then carpool up to the intersection of Trails #12 and #13. Be sure to wear a long sleeve shirt, work pants and boots. Work will happen rain or shine, so bring rain gear if it looks like rain! Participants will be provided with tools, beverages and lunch. Some work gloves will be provided, but bring your own if you have them. New volunteers are always welcome. (707) 825-2163, eservices@cityofarcata.org

MEET THE LICHENS Join a Friends of the Dunes naturalist for an introduction to the diverse lichens of our coastal dunes at the Ma-le’l Dunes Unit of the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring a hand lens if you have one, and meet at the Ma-le’l North parking lot off of Young Lane in Manila. Space is limited; RSVP by calling Friends of the Dunes at (707) 444-1397 or emailing info@friendsofthedunes.org.

MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the ecology of the Marsh. Loaner binoculars available with photo ID. (707) 826-2359

SLOW MARSH Tour Friends of the Arcata Marsh sponsors a free tour Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m., for those who love the Marsh and want to enjoy seeing it at a slower pace than regular Saturday tours. The tour lasts 90 minutes across even, level ground and is suitable to attendees of all ages who want to learn and like camaraderie. Meet leaders John DeMartini and Jane Wilson at the first parking lot on South I Street in from Samoa Boulevard. This tour is held the last Tuesday of each month, come rain, shine, or wind. (707) 826-2359















