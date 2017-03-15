We’re now up to 8 City Council candidates for one open seat

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA CITY HALL – The line of aspiring candidates for the City Council seat vacated by Mark Wheetley has grown to eight as of last Friday. The new councilmember will be appointed by the remaining four as soon as April 19.

The first week application packets were available, they were taken out by Jason Akana, Josh Neff, Alison Robbins, Valerie Rose-Campbell and Brett Watson. Watson is the only one so far to turn in his paperwork. City Clerk Bridget Dory said all of his 20 nomination signatures were validated, ensuring his candidacy.

Last Friday, three new possible candidates took out papers. They are Robin Baker, Adrian Kamada and Judith Mayer. None were available for comment before press time.

Akana, Baker and Mayer are all members of the Arcata Planning Commission.

Potential applicants have until Friday, March 24 to submit papers. A candidate forum is scheduled for Thursday, April 13.















