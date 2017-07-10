Wes Cole finally getting treatment, could be re-tried

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Accused animal abuser Charles Wesley Cole won't make his usual monthly court appearance this Friday, July 14. He would have, just as he has with numerous previous court dates, where he has been repeatedly told to return in case a vacancy in a state mental hospital opens up.

What happened was, that finally happened – a bed became available at Napa State Hospital.

District Attorney Maggie Fleming said Cole was added to the court calendar today, then remanded into custody.

Cole is charged with felony animal cruelty of the alleged mistreatment of his dog, Mr. Know Buddy on Jan. 14, 2016 in Arcata. The dog has since been renamed Jackpot and re-homed in the Bay Area.

Cole is also charged with battery and vandalism over an incident which occurred at the North Coast Co-op during which he allegedly threw some coffee at a cashier and broke a van window.

With his first trial ending in a hung jury, the District Attorney’s Office responded to a lobbying effort by local animal activists to retry him for the charges. But a psychiatric evaluation deemed him mentally unfit to stand trial.

While county officials had hoped he could deliver himself to the mental hospital, he will be transported there. At Napa, he will receive treatment to make him mentally fit to stand for retrial.

Fleming said his case will next be called in court on July 26 to confirm he was transported to Napa. On October 11, the court will hear a 90 day review of his progress at Napa.















