Wes Cole’s charges remain, treatment delayed

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

EUREKA – For the second time in as many months, Charles Wesley Cole schlepped into a courtroom to find out what plans the government has to fix his brain so that it can put him on trial. And once again, he left the courtroom with his legal challenges in place and his future uncertain.

Cole is charged with felony animal cruelty of the alleged mistreatment of his dog, Mr. Know Buddy on Jan. 14, 2016 in Arcata. The dog has since been renamed Jackpot and re-homed in the Bay Area.

Cole is also charged with battery and vandalism over an incident which occurred at the North Coast Co-op during which he allegedly threw some coffee at a cashier and broke a van window.

His first trial ended in a hung jury, but local animal rights activists pressed for a retrial, and the District Attorney’s Office has continued to pursue charges. But Cole has been declared mentally unfit to stand trial, and the state’s Conditional Release Program was asked to come up with a mental treatment plan to restore his "competency" to make possible a retrial.

Cole’s court-appointed attorney, Kaleb Cockrum, has been pressing for a reduction in the felony cruelty charge to a misdemeanor, which would allow Cole to remain free and receive local outpatient treatment. But before last week’s hearing, Cockrum wasn’t sanguine about Cole’s chances. His best guess was that his client would be taken into custody that day since his was a discretionary “equity” argument on Cole’s behalf.

For his part, Cole was agitated and upset, at times on the verge of tears as the paced about the corridor outside Courtroom 7, cataloging all the ways he believes he’s been victimized by the legal system, police, news media, the animal activists and even some of his mentors.

The animal rights activists, who once flocked to his court hearings by the dozens, have mostly stopped attending. None were present last week.

Appearing before Judge Joyce Hinrich, Cockrum asked that the felony cruelty charge be reduced to a misdemeanor. He said that sending Cole to a state hospital would do “grievous harm” to him, and asked that if incarceration was deemed necessary, that it be delayed until March 3 so that Cole could get his monthly assistance checks at the turn of the month, settle some bills and put his possessions in storage. Deputy DA Carolyn Schaffer said her office would submit to the discretion of the court.

Hinrichs said the court’s options were limited. She noted that Cole had “complied in every single way” with recent court orders regarding his treatment, and had showed up for each hearing without fail “even when there has been potential for not walking out the door.”

The judge declined to reduce the cruelty charge to a misdemeanor, and stuck with the requirement that he be treated in a state hospital so as to be “restored to competency.”

However, state mental hospitals are presently full to capacity. Cockrum said there was a lengthy waiting list numbering as many as 500 assigned patients. With no vacancies, Cole will remain free for the time being, with reviews conducted every 30 days and submitted to the Dept. of State Hospitals. He’ll continue to receive outpatient treatment through the county Mental Health dept. for the misdemeanor case. Meanwhile, he won’t be required to take anti-psychotic medication.

Hinrichs told Cole that she hoped the local treatment would restore his competency so as to avert being sent to a state hospital. If he does have to go to the hospital, she asked that he deliver himself there rather than turn himself in locally and be transported by the county. It’s not clear which hospital he’d be assigned to, possibly one in Atascadero or Napa.

