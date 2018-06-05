Wes Cole’s long-awaited competency hearing delayed over missing report

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Accused animal abuser and mentally unwell person Wes Cole has more trouble with reports than a fourth grader who doesn’t like to read books. Except that his dog didn’t eat his homework – the system did.

Cole has been ground in the creaky gears of the criminal justice system since January 2016, when he allegedly mistreated his former dog, Mr. Know Buddy, on H Street in Arcata. A trial resulted in a hung jury, prompting an outcry by animal activists for a retrial. Numerous subsequent court hearings involved findings of lack of mental competency to stand for another trial, with treatment ordered at a state mental hospital.

In July of last year, he was admitted to Napa State Hospital with the aim of restoring his sanity adequately enough to hold another trial on the two-year-old felony animal cruelty charges.

Missing mental health reports have resulted in several delays and rescheduled court hearings, and the Thursday, May 31 hearing in Judge Dale Reinholtsen’s Courtroom 3 was no exception.

The hearing was intended to consider Cole’s treatment report and determine whether he was ready to stand trial.

But Cole was nowhere in sight, nor was the treatment report that the hearing was scheduled in order to consider.

Scrutinizing the paperwork, Public Defender Megan McConnell offered a theory as to why. A court document from last November specified that a six-month treatment report be ready by May 25 – of 2017.

“It may be that the state hospital had their dates confused,” McConnell observed.

Reinholtzen then ordered a copy of the hearing’s minutes be sent to Napa, so that the hospital might generate the expected report.

The competency hearing was rescheduled to June 14 in Courtroom 3.

