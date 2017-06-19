Arcata Police Log: Where love once bloomed now flows with gloom

• Friday, May 26 12:43 p.m. A woman staying at a Plaza hotel met a man, a different kind of man, one who, as fate would have it, was identified on video two days later after allegedly forcing his way into her room and stealing her laptop computer.

5:45 p.m. The destructive potential of embittered ex-boyfriends was further verified when one stole a woman’s phone and ripped up her cash on Janes Road.

6:17 p.m. A man at Sixth and F streets dealt with the theft of his bike with more superb logic – by braying at the clueless randos who happened to be walking by at the moment.

6:50 a.m. The bikeless yellingman reportedly struck someone in the face and back of head.

7:02 p.m. An enraged man selected the worst possible edifice to vandalize – our very own hometown cop shop. First, the enraged mental titan slammed the indestructible stainless steel phone down on its cradle, but this techno-abuse failed to sate his furies. Next, he banged on the walls, which was as productive as bashing one’s extremities against concrete blocks can possibly be (hint: not at all). Finally, he took on a most formidable adversary – the shrubbery outside the police station side door, now featuring fewer branches. A vandalism arrest was soon to follow.

9:26 p.m. The tire-slashy ex was back at the apartment of she who once loved him. He had locked himself in her bathroom and was “threatening to slash [her] tires like he did last night.” Between the bathroom barricade and the rubber fetish, it’s hard to know why such a prize would be in the “ex” category.

10:44 p.m. A second-hand story held that a man behind a Valley West business threw a dog to the ground and yelled at it as the body-slammed pooch whimpered in pain and confusion at his human companion’s violence.

10:51 p.m. An unfriendly pit bull named Ayo, who had no collar or dog tags, was lost on the Plaza.

• Saturday, May 27 3 a.m. Partygoers gathered at a Karen Court soiree to yell obscenities at each other.

5:57 a.m. Despite the numerous warning notices posted every Friday afternoon, four vehicles were left on the Plaza overnight and had to be towed in the morning to make room for veggie vendors.

3:19 p.m. A non-customer in a green hat decided to settle in at a downtown bank where he had no account. The drunken no-account was arrested and tanked.

5:01 p.m. A bald man was observed burning a pile of books in the Giuntoli Lane roundabout. #MAGA

10:31 p.m. While serving papers at his Zehndner Avenue property, a landlord said he was punched twice in the neck by the bald, 22-year-old tenant.

• Sunday, May 28 217 a.m. A dainty damsel in white jeans took a whiz inside a Uniontown supermarket, and not in the bathroom. She lingered for a time in the liquor department, then exited in time to be interviewed by an officer.

5:56 p.m. After threatening to strike a nurse with his crutch, a man lay himself down in front of the ER doors and waited for police to come and arrest him, which they did.

11:05 a.m. A G Street apartment-based heroin dealership is under official scrutiny, which may reduce the droves of customers coming and going.

2:55 p.m. A man roved in and around some Valley West propane tanks drunkenly arguing with himself, as one does on a Sunday afternoon, nipping out from time to time to ask passersby for some of their money.

• Monday, May 29 4:58 a.m. A man paid a social call on some Zehndner Avenue friends, and couldn’t help but notice the cocaine, cannabis and big black assault rifle in a bedroom.

5:14 a.m. Almost like a zombie invasion, a 14th Street woman reported someone or something shaking and kicking her back door, trying to get in and either thieve her valuables, eat her brains or worse. When she turned on the lights, the door-worrier ceased its intrusion efforts.

11:14 a.m. A woman wearing a ponytail and fur-lined jacket who’d perhaps stolen someone before had returned to a Creamery District jewelry shop to cruise the trinket-laden aisles. She was warned away.

2:13 p.m. What anyone could do with an Antoinette Court taxidermist’s progressive-lensed sunglasses, unless they had the same prescription, is unclear. But since the car they were in was unlocked, it was both mandatory and inevitable that they be swiped.

6;06 p.m. A Union Street apartment dweller reported her dog’s bed missing from her home.

9:26 p.m. A Spear Avenue resident reported an orange glow to the east.

• Tuesday, May 30 6:31 a.m. A traveler swooped in on the complimentary breakfast intended for guests at a Valley West motel.

9:33 a.m. This morning’s crop of overnight dumpage included couches at two Bayside Road locations and some shelves in Westwood Center.

9:45 a.m. Back at the Valley West motel, a man in a yellow coat and no shoes simply couldn’t be dissuaded from digging through the laundry room trash.

10:24 a.m. A woman who’d been visiting a friend on Haeger Avenue left her bag in the friend’s car, from which it was stolen. When she got back home in Sacramento, she noticed some of her stuff for sale on Facebook.

10:37 a.m. A man at Ninth and H had red hair and flaming rhetoric to match, blither-blathering as loudly as he could.

12:23 p.m. With the community of multi-inhabitant motor homes out front numbering two, a Valley West business was swarmed by five to six of the occupants. Carrying bags and backpacks, the THC-dizzied pests roved in and around and even underneath the building.















