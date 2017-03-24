Why does the airport keep losing money?

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Operation of the county’s airport system continues to be a money-losing proposition and a study will be done to identify how to correct an ongoing deficit.

The county’s Board of Supervisors approved supplemental funding for a $53,500 airport system “governance and financial sustainability study” at its March 14 meeting.

Pulled from the meeting’s consent agenda of routine items, the study’s funding supports a general goal of maintaining infrastructure. But the focus of the study will be on financial recovery, as the county’s Aviation Enterprise Fund – which is made up of airport fee revenue – has been insolvent for years and is sustained through borrowing.

Operation of the county’s six airports is supposed to be self-supporting but costs have exceeded income for the last eight fiscal years. In the 2008 to 2009 fiscal year, the fund had a positive balance of $280,752 but by 2015, it ran a deficit of $674,128.

To pay airport system costs, a $500,000 loan from the county’s motor pool fund was approved. With that debt figured in, the fund’s deficit is at $1.17 million.

If the cost/income ratio isn’t balanced and the deficit grows, repayment of the loan will be unlikely. “This growing liability could have the potential to become the responsibility of the General Fund,” according to a written staff report on the 2016 to 2017 budget.

Awarded to the Volaire Aviation, Inc. consulting firm, the contract for the study seeks an analysis of airport finances and a plan for reversing the structural deficit.

County Public Works Director Tom Mattson said Volaire will identify “actionable items” and financing mechanisms. Supervisor Rex Bohn noted that the county has done an airport master plan but Mattson said it won’t help with financial management.

“The master plan deals with facilities, not with the business plan of leasing facilities and land, etcetera,” he continued.

The California Redwood Coast – Humboldt County airport should be a major source of Aviation Enterprise Fund revenue and will be a significant aspect of the study. “This is all aimed at making the airport an actual enterprise zone so that it can be successful,” said Supervisor Estelle Fennell.

An apparent means of increasing revenue for the Aviation Enterprise Fund would be to increase the fees charged to airlines. But Mattson said market power is tilted toward the airlines.

“The reality is, financing of airports has changed drastically over the last 10 years,” he continued. “With the competition with the airlines, we’re not able to run the airport by just billing the airlines because they just go elsewhere so we need to lower the costs for the airlines.”

Mattson added, “We’re in a hardcore market right now where airlines are looking at maximizing profit and when you start really hitting them up with fees, they do go elsewhere.”

He recommended “using our property to generate revenues that in the past we would have just charged to airlines.”

Supervisor unanimously approved the airport study’s supplemental funding. An allocation of $50,000 for the study had been approved previously but since the lowest-cost proposal for the study came in at $53,500, a supplemental budget allocation was necessary.















